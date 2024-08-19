Eeshwar re-release: Prabhas’ debut action flick to hit big screens once again on his 45th birthday

Prabhas is celebrating his 45th birthday on October 23, 2024, and makers are all set to re-release his movies. As per the recent report by Suresh PRO, the actor’s debut flick Eeshwar is all set to re-release in theaters on his birthday.

The action drama flick directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee also features actors like Sridevi Vijaykumar, Dheeraj Krishna Nori, Revathi, Ravikanth, Hanumanthu, N. Hari Krishna, Brahmanandam, and many more in key roles.

The movie focuses on the life of Eeshwar, a man angry with his father for remarrying after his own mother’s death. In the course of his life, he falls in love with a politician’s daughter which lands him in severe trouble. The rest of the film revolves around how he succeeds in his love life and resolves his issues.

Prabhas’ debut film did not garner enough attention until his breakthrough flick, Varsham. With the Eeshwar now re-releasing in theaters, it will truly be a treat for Prabhas fans to see it on the big screens.

Interestingly, aside from Eeshwar, the actor’s much-beloved movie Darling is also set to re-release in theaters on his birthday. Moreover, Prabhas had recently hit the headlines after actor Arshad Warsi criticized him for the movie Kalki 2898 AD and called him a joker.

The actor’s words in a podcast interview have surely garnered quite the flak from citizens, turning it into a heated debate.

Coming to the actor’s professional front, the Rebel Star recently launched his next project with Sita Ramam director, Hanu Raghavapudi. The movie rumored to be titled Fauji will be a period flick with the actor playing the role of a British Army officer in India’s pre-Independence era.

The makers have roped in internet personality Iman Esmail as the leading lady, with the film expected to revolve around the Razakar movement.

Furthermore, Prabhas is next set to appear in the film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruti. The movie which is touted to be a horror-comedy features actors like Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agerwal in key roles. Besides them, the actor will also play the lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

