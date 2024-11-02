Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni makes surprising appearance in influencer’s video; daughter Sitara reacts

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni is currently pursuing his studies in the US, where he was recently spotted making a surprising appearance in a video by influencer Shan Rizwan. The video featured the star kid playing a Bollywood movie guessing game with his friends.

The influencer can be seen going around town and asking people to guess the names of movies by listening to a song from it. While his friends eagerly participated in the game, Gautam was seen making a surprising appearance by standing near them.

Later on, the video went viral, with fans identifying that it was none other than Gautam who appeared in the video. The star kid even commented on the video by joking, “Real (I didn’t do anything).” Seeing the video, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also came in and commented, “What is my brother doing here?” along with some skull emojis.

Check out the post and comments ft Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni:

Along with the star kids commenting on the post, many fans were also quick to realize the video has Mahesh Babu’s son and couldn’t keep themselves calm. One user even commented, “Bro just randomly interviewed Mahesh Babu's son,” while another said, “Gautham is waiting for MB songs.”

See fan reactions here:

Moving ahead, Mahesh Babu is currently in the prep work for his next film, tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure movie with the actor donning a new beared look for the character.

The film is reported to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crores, with the director currently on the location hunt. The movie is speculated to begin shooting from January 2025 onwards. Besides the superstar, the film’s makers are yet to unveil the complete cast list for the movie.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is set to lend his voice in the film Mufasa: The Lion King. The Telugu-dubbed version of the Hollywood musical movie would feature Mahesh’s voice for the protagonist lion and would also have actors Brahmanandam and Ali voicing other characters too.

