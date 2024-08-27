Throwback: When Mahesh Babu confessed to not doing 'outrageously commercial' movies: ‘The heroism was there but…’

In an interview with Film Companion South, Superstar Mahesh Babu revealed his idea of not doing outrageous commercial films. Talking about how most of the movies had gravity-defying fight scenes, he chose to remain subtle in his films.

Speaking in the interview, Mahesh said, “Heroism has always been on another level. When you hit someone, they just fly off somewhere and they don’t land, they just keep on flying, flying…and flying.”

In the same interview, the actor also added that he had not done outrageous commercial films in his career due to his mindset being different. He said, “Even in my commercial films like Okkadu and all, the heroism was there but in a subtle way. I believe in that and today I respect that.”

Furthermore, the actor also shared his view on Telugu cinema and how it has always been his priority. Expressing his gratitude towards the industry for giving him so much, the actor also added that he is proud of where Telugu cinema has reached now.

Interestingly, in the same interaction, the actor also revealed how his market strangely goes up despite even enduring disasters. Highlighting how he is always answerable to fans, makes him feel quite astonished because it happens.

Mahesh Babu had recently made it to the headlines after his official entry into the world of Disney. As the Hollywood movie Mufasa: The Lion King is inching closer to its release, the Superstar has lent the voice of the title character in its Telugu version.

His charismatic voice perfectly matched the persona of the jungle’s orphaned king and is truly set to be a feast for anyone who experiences it in Telugu. Moreover, actors Brahmanandam and Ali are set to voice the characters Pumbaa and Timon respectively, with the film releasing on December 20, 2024.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently undergoing the prep work for his much-awaited collaboration with director SS Rajamouli. The tentatively titled film SSMB29 has been making quite the buzz and is said to be a jungle adventure movie.

