WATCH: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan drops glimpse of their Diwali celebrations with kids Uyir and Ulag

South stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and others celebrated the festival of lights with a lot of enthusiasm this year. They even delighted their fans by sharing beautiful pictures and videos from their Diwali celebrations with friends and family. On a related note, Lady Superstar Nayanthara also celebrated the festival with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids, Uyir and Ulag.

Sharing a glimpse of Diwali celebrations, filmmaker Vignesh penned, “Happy Diwali folks @nayanthara #Uyir #Ulag, Hope everyone had a memorable, Fun, colourful & a positive Diwali Day (sic) hearty wishes from Us to all of you.” Check out his Instagram post below!

Such a beautiful and happy family. Right? In the beautiful video, Nayanthara, Vignesh, and their twin boys can be seen having the time of their lives by bursting firecrackers. While Nayanthara opted for a casual green cord-set, her husband also prioritized comfort over style and was seen in a white t-shirt and maroon pants. And like always, Uyir and Ulag looked super cute in their adorable matching outfits. We can also see how the twin boys look extremely happy and astonished by the fireworks around them.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are quite active on social media. The duo often shares pictures and videos of themselves and their little bundle of joys. Whether it is their casual outings in the city or their vacations abroad, the hands-on parents love to enjoy every moment with their kids.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. The same year, the power couple embraced parenthood in October and welcomed their twin sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has an exciting lineup of projects. The first one is Test, where she will be seen alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth. The upcoming sports drama is directed by S. Sashikanth. Besides, Nayanthara has collaborated with Nivin Pauly in the Malayalam movie, Dear Students. Apart from acting, the actress also co-produced the film with Pauly. Additionally, Nayanthara will be part of Manangatti Since 1960, directed by debutant filmmaker Dude Vicky. Moreover, Nayanthara has an untitled film with Kavin.

ALSO READ: Matka Trailer OUT: Varun Tej dominates world of greed as ultimate ‘Ring Master’ Vasu in Karuna Kumar's directorial