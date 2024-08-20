WATCH: Samantha slips into colorful knitted top, slays 2 different looks in 6 hours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true blue fashionista and she knows the perfect way to impress everyone with her sartorial picks. From ethnic to western, formal to chic, the diva has gotten it all perfected. She recently attended an event and her second look for the same has all hearts.

In a video, Samantha could be seen stepping out from the venue, clad in a multi-hued vibrant knitted top. The top definitely made for a chic style statement and is perfect for semi formal events. She paired it with baggy denim that reflected a comfy and relaxed fit. She left her hair casually open and amped up her OOTD with sunglasses.

Check out the video below.

Well, some time back, Samantha again left everyone awestruck with her uber cool look in the same event. She wore a gray polo t-shirt styled with distressed denims which had a baggy fit. Black rimmed glasses and minimal accessories made her look charismatic.

Besides fashion, Samantha also has a soft corner in her heart for accessories and jewelry. For instance on August 6, 2024, she dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram stories wherein she showcased her liking for stacking pieces of jewelry.

Posing against a casual background, Samantha showed how she loves to layer her earrings as well as rings, looking exquisite as always.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen post her myositis diagnosis. She has paired up opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in the upcoming thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The series would be released in November 2024, and the diva is set to enthrall everyone in a never seen before avatar. She has shot for various challenging action sequences for the project, and it would surely leave her fans entertained.

It is directed by the filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The teaser glimpse of Citadel:Honey Bunny has already been out and has left the audiences all charged up and intrigued about the project already.

