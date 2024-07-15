Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares PIC with Sudha Murty from Anant-Radhika's wedding: 'Will never forget...'

Anant Ambani married his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a grand wedding celebration on July 12 in Mumbai. The extravagant event was graced by celebrities from the Indian film fraternity, global icons, spiritual leaders, and political leaders. Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu also attended the wedding with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara.

His wife and former pan-Indian actress has shared several inside pictures from Anant and Radhika’s wedding. Similarly, Namrata dropped a picture with Sudha Murty on her Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar meets Sudha Murty at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar had a gala time meeting high-profile personalities at Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Merchant’s wedding. She took to her Instagram to share a picture with author, philanthropist, and former chairperson of Infosys, Sudha Murty.

Dropping the adorable picture, Namrata wrote, “Will never forget this moment…Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith. Vibrant, full of life, and so much love to give!”

The Vamsi actress also mentioned how Sudha Murthy’s admiration for Namrata’s great-grandmother, her husband Mahesh Babu, and their daughter Sitara humbled her.

Namrata Shirodkar looked gorgeous in an ivory sharara set with detailed embroidery. She complemented her look with an elaborate necklace and matching earrings. On the other hand, Mrs Murty went for a traditional pink saree with golden embroidery.

Namrata with Jyotika and Nayanthara at Anant and Radhika’s wedding

Earlier on Sunday (July 14), the star wife shared glimpses from the big fat wedding. Namrata shared a heartwarming photo with Nayanthara and Jyotika.

Sharing the photos from the big fat wedding, she wrote, "A celebration of two beautiful beings #Anant and @radhmerch1610 wishing them a lifetime of happiness, and love in this incredible journey called marriage! #AnantAndRadhikaWedding #AmbaniWedding."

While Nayanthara opted for a beautiful gold saree with intricate weaving, Jyotika stunned in a traditional silk saree in golden yellow with a pink border. She accessorized with a layered green beaded necklace, matching earrings, and a bracelet. Namrata was accompanied by superstar Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to the wedding.

