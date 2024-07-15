WATCH: Ram Charan looks dashing as he leaves for Hyderabad after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12. It was a star-studded affair with high-profile personalities from Indian cinema, politics, businessmen, and even global stars in attendance.

Pan-India star Ram Charan also attended the wedding with his wife Upasana Kondela. After the event, he was clicked leaving Mumbai, early morning today (July 15).

Ram Charan papped leaving Mumbai

After attending the grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s younger son on July 12, Ram Charan was seen leaving Mumbai. The actor looked uber cool in his denim-on-denim look. Ram opted for a casual black t-shirt paired with a ripped denim jacket.

Check out his video below:

The Rangasthalam actor completed his look with a cap and shoes. Amidst heavy security, he made his way into the airport after waving to the media. The video is of Kalina Private Airport where Ram Charan was seen catching his early morning flight.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s looks from Ambani's wedding decoded

Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela for the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Ram and Upasana looked stunning and a match made in heaven in the wedding ceremonies.

For Anant-Radhika’s wedding night, the star couple opted for minimalistic fashion. The Yevadu went for traditional off-white kurta pajamas. Ram completed his look with ethnic footwear and complementing glasses, exuding elegance and cultural charm.

On the other hand, Upasana opted for a baby blue designer saree by Manish Malhotra and accessorized her minimalistic look with elegant ornaments and a potli purse.

For the second function, the Shubh Aashirwad, Ram looked dashing in his all-black outfit and his wife looked lovely in her off-white Anarkali suit.

What’s next for Ram Charan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan has recently wrapped up shooting for his next film Game Changer. The film is written and directed by S Shankar. Apart from the RRR star, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Sunil in key roles.

The film has been produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this Pan-Indian project. Although the makers are yet to announce its release date, speculations say that the Ram Charan starrer will hit the theatres in September or October, this year.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar will produce the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

