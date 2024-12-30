Malavika Mohanan spills beans over missing out on working with Prabhas in Salaar and how she got The Raja Saab alongside him

Malavika Mohanan was recently seen in an interview with Curly Tales, where the actress revealed missing out on working with Prabhas in Salaar. During her interaction, the Petta actress shed light on her missed opportunity back in the day despite being a Prabhas fan.

In conversation, the actress said, “I’m a huge Baahubali fan, and I love both Baahubali 1 and 2. Since then it was in my mind that I wanted to do a movie with Prabhas. When Salaar was happening, the director Prasanth Neel wanted to meet with me cause he wanted me in the film.”

The actress continued how her thoughts aligned with her life, making it a rather serendipitous moment for her. She continued, “I’m such a big Prabhas fan, and if I did Salaar, it would’ve ended up being my Telugu debut. However, for some reason, it didn’t work out.”

Malavika further added that just a few months later, she got the call for The Raja Saab, which is again a Prabhas movie. Highlighting the situation as the universe wanting her to debut in Telugu with the Baahubali star himself.

In the same interview, the actress explained that the movie is also a different genre and style for her. She highlighted that it’s a horror romantic comedy flick.

Coming to The Raja Saab, the Prabhas starrer flick is being helmed by director Maruthi and is said to feature extensive VFX elements. The movie, which is likely to showcase Prabhas in dual roles, also has Nidhhi Agerwal as a co-lead. The film was initially announced to be released in April 2025 but was later reported to have been postponed to a later date, with an official announcement yet to be made.

Moving ahead, Prabhas was last seen playing the lead role in the multistarrer movie Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Nag Ashwin directed the sci-fi dystopian movie, which was rooted in the Indian mythology of the Mahabharata and its characters. Prabhas is currently filming his period film with director Hanu Raghavapudi.

Furthermore, Prabhas has projects like Spirit, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more in the pipeline. On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan is playing a key role in Karthi starrer flick Sardar 2.

