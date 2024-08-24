EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Malavika Mohanan spills the beans on working with Prabhas in The Raja Saab; ‘After the success of Kalki…’

Malavika Mohanan who is making strides with her powerful performance in Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan has spilled the details on her next with Prabhas. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her experience working in The Raja Saab and her role details.

1. You are playing one of the leads in Prabhas' The Raja Saab. How would you describe your role in the film?

Malavika Mohanan: I began working with Prabhas on Raja Saab well before Kalki was released. Even back then, he was incredibly humble, and that hasn't changed one bit. After the success of Kalki, he’s still the same down-to-earth person, just even more happy and excited about his work.

The energy he brings to the set is infectious, and it’s only amplified post-Kalki. He’s very welcoming, and working with him has made my entry into the Telugu industry truly special. The entire team has been supportive, and we've shared many laughs on set, which I believe will shine through in the film.

2. ⁠Thangalaan is a period drama and your character in the film needs a massive makeover that may also affect your skin. Were you skeptical at any point of the film's shoot about the role and how challenging it got?

Malavika Mohanan: I joined the film at the last minute due to some scheduling conflicts. By the time they reached out to me, the project was almost ready to start filming. After a few days on set, Ranjith sir realized that the role required significant physical and emotional preparation. So, they adjusted the schedule and I dove into an intense boot camp, training in stick fighting (Sillambam), an ancient Tamilian martial art, along with other physical exercises like gymnastics.

My main focus was to physically embody the character, knowing that if I could nail the look, I’d be halfway there. The physical transformation was intense, and there were moments when the impact on my skin made me question if I was pushing myself too hard. But I knew this role required that level of dedication, and I was determined to meet it head-on.

The character is unlike anything I've done before, which motivated me to embrace every challenge. Seeing the final result on screen made every tough moment worth it. Once the physical aspect was in place, I had to work on shedding my city-girl demeanor and adopting a raw, primal body language. This was the real challenge—transforming my posture, movements, and even my interactions on set to embody the character’s essence fully.

Malavika Mohanan is next set to be seen in the film The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal. Aside from that, the actress will also be seen playing the lead in Yudhra alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

