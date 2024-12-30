When actor Nassar’s son woke up from a 14-day coma and called Thalapathy Vijay’s name; here’s what happened next

Actor Nassar is widely known for his acting skills and numerous movies he has been a part of over the decades. However, in a twist of fate, his son was once involved in a road accident that caused shockwaves in 2014. Now, the actor has revealed an incident from his son’s recovery which involved Thalapathy Vijay.

In a recent interview with Madan Gowri, the veteran actor revealed that his son was in a coma for 14 days after the collision but when he woke up, the then-23-year-old Noorul Hassan Faizal called out for Vijay instead of his parents.

The actor said, “He was unconscious for 14 days, in a coma, and was taken to Singapore for treatment. When he woke up, he didn’t say amma or appa but he said Vijay.”

Initially, Nassar and his wife thought that their son was referring to his friend Vijay Kumar who was also involved in the accident. The actor added, “We were happy his memory was intact. But he didn’t recognize his friend when he saw him later; he looked at him blankly.”

As they were confused by their son’s reaction, Nassar’s wife who is also a psychologist understood that their son was referring to actor Thalapathy Vijay and not his friend. This led them to play Vijay’s movies and songs for him, trying to jog his memory.

Nassar further revealed that Vijay learned of the situation and insisted on meeting Faizal several times at the hospital. The actor even gifted their son a ukelele as he got to know of his interest in guitars. Explaining his gratitude towards the superstar, Nassar added, “Vijay plays a very important role in my life and in my Faizal’s life.”

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu had the actor in multiple roles, including playing father and son.

Furthermore, the actor is set to appear in the lead role for his alleged final movie, Thalapathy 69. The film which is being helmed by H Vinoth is said to be the actor’s final cinematic venture before indulging himself into full-time politics.

