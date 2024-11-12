Malayalam actor Siddique gets relief in rape case as Supreme Court extends interim anticipatory bail: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Siddique can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court has extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to him in an alleged rape case for another week. According to a report by PTI, Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Bela M Trivedi decided to extend the interim relief given to the actor on September 30. The judges also instructed him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

As per the report, a senior advocate representing Siddique had requested more time for arguments due to health issues. He also highlighted that the investigating agency is repeatedly requesting the actor's old phone and laptop from 2016. The lawyer claimed that Siddique no longer possesses those electronic devices.

The senior advocate also noted that the officers are asking for the actor's passport and Aadhaar details despite knowing that he met the complainant once in his life. On the other hand, the lawyer appearing for Kerala Police stated that Siddique has not been cooperating with the investigating officers.

He has allegedly been providing vague answers to the questions asked to him during the interrogation process and even deleted his social media accounts.

Siddique has reportedly appeared for questioning before the SIT (Special Investigation Team) twice. For the unversed, the actor was accused of sexually assaulting a young actress at a hotel in Kochi in 2016. The complainant informed the police that the actor had attended a screening of the film Sukhamayirikkatte at a local theater in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the event, Siddique allegedly called her to a hotel under false pretenses and sexually assaulted her. The young actress said as quoted by The Statesman, "I was locked in a room. He abused me physically and told me it was okay if I didn’t allow him to cross the limits."

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

