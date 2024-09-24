Malayalam actor Siddique absconds after Kerala Police issues lookout notice in sexual assault case? Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Malayalam actor Siddique, who has been booked by Kerala Police, is reported to have absconded from arrest after a lookout notice was issued against him. As per a report by Kerala Kaumudi, the actor has been on the run ever since the Kerala High Court in Kochi denied his anticipatory bail in the sexual abuse case.

According to the same report, the actor had apparently switched off his mobile phones and was not present in both of his houses in Kochi. The Kerala Police had issued a lookout notice against the actor to prevent him from fleeing abroad.

Meanwhile, as per a report by OnManorama, fearing the arrest, Siddique has decided to appeal at the Supreme Court against the HC’s order. However, at the same time, the Crime Branch has ordered the Kochi police to arrest the actor.

The actor had tried to gain anticipatory bail based on remarks that the complainant’s claims were fabricated. However, the HC had weighed in heavily on this, denying his bail plea.

For those unaware, Malayalam actor Siddique was booked by Kerala Police after a junior artist levied allegations against the actor of sexually assaulting her. The actress lodged the complaint in the wake of the Hema Committee report, which sent shockwaves across the film industry in Indian cinema.

As per the complainant, the actor had allegedly assaulted her at a prominent hotel in Thiruvananthapuram back on January 28, 2016, after the preview show of a movie. Apart from the allegations of sexual abuse, the actor is also facing charges of criminal intimidation as well.

On the other hand, actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh was arrested by the police under similar allegations. However, after the arrest, the actor was let go based on an anticipatory bail he had already attained.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘We have to reduce our salaries by 30-40%’: Vetrimaaran shares his thoughts on revival of theatrical business in India