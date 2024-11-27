Year Ender 2024: 10 Best Malayalam films; Manjummel Boys, Bramayugam, Aadujeevitham, and more

The year 2024 has brought exceptional rewards for the Malayalam film industry, which not only delivered epic hits at the box office but also grabbed the spotlight at the prestigious National Awards. From thrillers and action flicks to true-blue dramas, rom-coms, and horror, audiences witnessed some of the most amazing performances from Mollywood.

Here’s a list of the 10 best Malayalam films that set the benchmark this year.

10 Best Malayalam films

Manjummel Boys

Directed by: Chidambaram

Chidambaram Cast : Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol

: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol Run time: 2h 15 mins

2h 15 mins Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

8.2/10 (IMDb) Release date: February 22, 2024

Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam survival thriller, witnessed audience reception like no other. Directed by Chidambaram, the film is based on the real-life 2006 Kodaikanal rescue incident. It follows the story of a group of friends from a small district in Kochi who decide to vacation in Kodaikanal. However, their trip takes a disastrous turn when one of them gets trapped in the Guna Caves.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Directed by: Blessy

Blessy Cast : Prithviraj Sukumaran, K.R Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan

: Prithviraj Sukumaran, K.R Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan Run time: 2h 15 mins

2h 15 mins Rating: 7.1/10 (IMDb)

7.1/10 (IMDb) Release date: March 28, 2024

Another survival drama, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life featured Prithviraj Sukumaran delivering a performance like never before. This film was an international co-production between companies in India and the U.S., and it is an adaptation of the best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin.

The plot follows the story of an Indian man whose search for work leads him to Saudi Arabia, where he is forced to work as an unpaid laborer while herding goats in a remote desert.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Netflix.

Aavesham

Directed by: Jithu Madhavan

Jithu Madhavan Cast : Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan

: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan Run time: 2h 41 mins

2h 41 mins Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

7.8/10 (IMDb) Release date: April 11, 2024

Aavesham is a comedy-action movie that left a lasting impression on audiences for its humor and gripping narrative. It was the first project bankrolled under Fahadh Faasil’s own production house. The film received critical acclaim and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

The plot follows three youngsters in Bangalore who end up befriending a local gangster, who helps them deal with their school bully.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Prime Video.

Premalu

Directed by: Girish AD

Girish AD Cast : Naslen K Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan

: Naslen K Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan Run time: 2h 36 mins

2h 36 mins Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

7.8/10 (IMDb) Release date: February 9, 2024

The light-hearted romantic comedy Premalu struck a chord with audiences upon its release. Produced by Fahadh Faasil, the movie ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Its sequel has also been announced.

The plot revolves around a young graduate from Kerala who plans to immigrate to the U.S. but ends up in Hyderabad, where his life changes as he meets and falls in love with someone special.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Directed by: Jithin Laal

Jithin Laal Cast : Tovino Thomas, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rohini

: Tovino Thomas, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rohini Run time: 2h 22 mins

2h 22 mins Rating: 7.2/10 (IMDb)

7.2/10 (IMDb) Release date: September 12, 2024

Ajayante Randam Moshanam showcased Tovino Thomas’s versatility in a path-breaking performance. This action-adventure film spans across three different generations, offering a unique and layered narrative.

Set in the backdrop of Northern Kerala, the story follows three generations of heroes trying to protect an important treasure of their land.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Directed by: Vipin Das

Vipin Das Cast : Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Jagadish

: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Jagadish Run time: 2h 12 mins

2h 12 mins Rating: 6.6/10 (IMDb)

6.6/10 (IMDb) Release date: May 16, 2024

The comedy Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (translating to “The Guruvayoor Temple”) was a sleeper hit at the box office and garnered favorable reviews from fans and critics alike. It became the ninth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

The story follows a man who, after his girlfriend marries someone else, vows never to marry. Years later, when he decides to tie the knot, he discovers a shocking secret about his bride’s family.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bramayugam

Directed by: Vipin Das

Vipin Das Cast : Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari

: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari Run time: 2h 20 mins

2h 20 mins Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

7.8/10 (IMDb) Release date: February 15, 2024

The period folk-horror film Bramayugam drew attention for its exceptional screenplay and exploration of themes rooted in the sacred mysteries, myths, and folklore of Kerala. The film received critical acclaim for its sound design, background score, and production design.

The plot follows the journey of a folk singer who, while escaping slavery, encounters a life-changing truth.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Sony LIV.

Varshangalkku Shesham

Directed by: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan Cast : Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai

: Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai Run time: 2h 47 mins

2h 47 mins Rating: 6.6/10 (IMDb)

6.6/10 (IMDb) Release date: April 11, 2024

The coming of age comedy drama film Varshangalkku Shesham fetched a mixed review from the audiences and critics post its release. Nonetheless, it was a commercial success and scaled up as the eight highest grossing Malayalam movies of 2024. Coming to its plot, the movie revolves around the story of two friends set across different time periods.

It was shot extensively in about 50 locations within Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The film is available for OTT viewing on Sony LIV.

Kishkindha Kaandam

Directed by: Dinjith Ayyathan

Dinjith Ayyathan Cast : Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson, Major Ravi

: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson, Major Ravi Run time: 2h 5 mins

2h 5 mins Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

8.3/10 (IMDb) Release date: September 12, 2024

The Malayalam mystery thriller Kishkindha Kaandam takes the audience into a journey of a monkey inhabited reserve forest where strange and unexplainable events have occurred for quite some time. Two officials new in command are deployed for the same, to unravel the mystery behind the matter.

The movie gained critical acclaim and every minute aspect of the movie was applauded. For actor Asif Ali, the film turned out to be one of his biggest hits in his career so far. The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+Hotstar.

Turbo

Directed by: Vysakh

Vysakh Cast : Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Bindu Panicker

: Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Bindu Panicker Run time: 2h 42 mins

2h 42 mins Rating: 5.9/10 (IMDb)

5.9/10 (IMDb) Release date: May 23, 2024

The high-octane action film Turbo, starring Mammootty, opened to mixed reviews from critics. While Mammootty’s charismatic performance stood out, certain elements of the film failed to meet expectations.

The plot follows a jeep driver who lands in trouble due to unforeseen circumstances, forcing him to relocate to Chennai, where more surprises await.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Sony LIV.

