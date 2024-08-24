Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith to step down as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman after allegations by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Malayalam director and actor Ranjith is likely to resign from his post as Chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy. As Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra levied serious allegations against the filmmaker, the outcry for his resignation has been making quite an impact.

In a recent report by On Manorama, the Kerala Minister for Culture and Films, Saji Cherian, hinted at Ranjith’s resignation and said, “It is up to Ranjith now whether to resign or not from the position.” The minister has also specified that the government has not sought a resignation from him but is open to the possibility of receiving a written complaint from the victim.

The minister himself had earlier received criticisms after he said that any action against the filmmaker would only be taken if a formal complaint was registered. The minister later added that they would take severe actions against the actor-director if the allegations were proven.

For those unaware, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra had levied allegations against the filmmaker, saying he had behaved inappropriately with her during the filming of Paleri Manikyam back in 2009. As per reports, the actress said the director made her feel unsafe.

As per the actress’ words, the filmmaker had once arranged a party for a film’s cast and crew where he invited her into his room under the pretense of discussing a project. However, once she had arrived, the filmmaker started behaving inappropriately with her, even caressing her hair and neck.

In response to the allegations, the director has completely denied the actress’ remarks and added that she wasn’t cast in the film because she was not suitable for the part. He added that it was not due to any wrongdoing on his part.

The recent remarks against the actor-director come at a time in the Malayalam cinema industry where the Hema Committee report has highlighted various misgivings and atrocities in the workplace, especially against women.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

