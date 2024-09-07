Mammootty’s 73rd birthday: Dulquer Salmaan is completely starstruck as he pens wish for dad, ‘Im beginning to understand…’

Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 73rd birthday on September 7, 2024, with fans and well wishes pouring in from all sides. Now, his son Dulquer Salmaan takes it to his own Instagram handle to express his profound love towards his father and goated actor.

In the Instagram post, DQ shared a rare picture he has with his father and said, “Of late I’ve realised that the best of friends never have any photos together. Cause their moments together are too precious and fun to even think of wasting time posing or taking selfies.”

The actor further added how it has become a tradition of sorts for them to take pictures on every birthday of his. However, he also added how neither of their phones ever has photos of just the two of them and said, “But now Im beginning to understand and love why that is. Wishing my bestie, my hero, my father the happiest birthday!!”

Check out the official post by Dulquer Salmaan for Mammootty’s 73rd birthday:

As the Megastar is turning 73 this year, many celebrities including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and more have expressed their heartfelt wishes to the actor. Moreover, the happy occasion has also brought in a treat for fans as well with the actor announcing the title of his next movie.

Bankrolled by his own production company, Mammootty is set to appear in a mystery thriller flick called Dominic and The Ladies' purse. The movie marks the Malayalam debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon and is touted to feature the megastar as a humorous detective similar to Sherlock Homles.

The first-look poster of the film itself teases a mystery as a board of pictures depicting women is marked. Moreover, several silhouette posters of Sherlock are also adorned on the same wall. The poster features the actor in a bathrobe walking in his room holding a clutch purse used by women and a cat following him.

Check out the poster from Dominic and The Ladies' purse here:

Besides the same, the actor would also next be seen in the film Bazooka directed by Deeno Dennis. The film which is expected to be a stylish action flick also has Gautham Menon in a key role.

