Throwback: When Dulquer Salmaan opened up about choosing other language movies rather than Malayalam

Dulquer Salman, son of Mammootty, has been active in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films lately. Lately, Dulquer has made very few movies in Malayalam, his mother industry. In a chat with Baradwaj Rangan 2 years before, the actor explained his choice of focusing on other languages because of the challenge of moving away from his father's shadow in Malayalam cinema.

Dulquer feels that though he has tried to succeed on his own, it is hard to shake off the tag of being Mammootty's son in his home state. He also said that the trolling culture of some audiences in Kerala was affecting his mental health.

The Sita Ramam actor has indeed conveyed that negativity is pretty hard to ingest, which is another reason for his preference for films in other languages.

Dulquer Salmaan is loved in Telugu-Tamil states

Dulquer Salman enjoys a huge following in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries. He was originally roped in to play Siddharth's role for Indian 2, but he had to turn it down because of other commitments.

The King of Kotha actor was also cast for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which Dulquer had to reject because of the delay in the shoot. His films in Tamil and Telugu have been doing pretty well, proving his strength in those industries.

Dulquer revealed in an interview with Galatta Plus that he never celebrates his success in Malayalam because he knows certain people will bring him down. He feels it's best for his mental health to work more in other languages. When he succeeds outside of Kerala, he feels valued, unlike in his homeland, where he sometimes feels the negativity.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer's last outing was the cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, and his new ventures include the Telugu film Lucky Bhaskar, which is directed by Venky Atluri and stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, amongst others. Lucky Bhaskar will be released on September 7.

The other film in the actor’s pipeline is a Tamil film titled Kaantha, which stars him as the lead and is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj of The Hunt for Veerappan.

Coming back to Malayalam cinema, Dulquer does not have any announced project in his kitty, as one titled Othiram Kadakam got shelved following its resemblance to another movie titled Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

