Prithviraj Sukumaran extends heartfelt wishes to superstar Mammootty as he turns 73
Prithviraj Sukumaran wished his former co-star and legendary co-star Mammootty as the megastar turned 73 today (September 7). Check it out!
It's a special day for all Mammootty's fans as the megastar turned 73 on Saturday (September 7). On the special occasion, pan-Indian actor and his former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran extended wishes to the evergreen birthday boy. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a dashing picture of the Turbo actor. He wrote, "Happy birthday Mammukka! (sic)".
