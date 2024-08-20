‘Manasilayo…Hunter Vantaar’: Anirudh Ravichander drops update on Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan’s first single

Anirudh Ravichander has continued his tradition by sharing exciting news about the first single from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. In a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), the talented musician revealed that the first single from the film will be released soon.

The music director penned, “Manasilayo. Vettaiyan song comin soon. Hunter Vantaar.” For those unaware, the word “Manasilayo” is a Malayalam word that means “Did you get it?” which was used in the movie Jailer as a catchphrase.

Anirudh often drops a special tweet on most of his singles prior to their release. Previously, the music director did the same by announcing the first single from Devara, called Fear Song. Interestingly, a leaked video from the sets of Vettaiyan had surfaced on X earlier which featured Anirudh as well.

The leaked video also featured a Malayali style song setup which is understandable as the movie was partly shot in Kerala as well. With the Vettaiyan first single gearing up for its release soon, it surely raises up expectations for the movie.

The upcoming collaboration of Anirudh with Rajinikanth marks as his 4th venture after films like Petta, Darbar, and Jailer. The makers had recently announced that the film is set to release on October 10, 2024, and will be clashing with Suriya’s much-awaited fantasy flick Kanguva. The Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan is touted to be a cop action flick with the superstar setting out to uncover a deep mystery.

Other than him, the movie also has actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Rithika Singh in key roles. Furthermore, the actor is also currently shooting for the film Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Additionally, the actor will also be seen in the movie Jailer 2 as well, which marks his second collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. Coming to Anirudh’s professional front, the musician was last seen this year composing tracks and scores for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Aside from Vettaiyan, the composer is also involved in the musical works of films like Coolie, Devara, Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi, Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12, and Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK23.

