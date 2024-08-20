Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar gets NEW release date; makers reveal real reason behind postponing the film

Reports about Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movie Lucky Baskhar getting postponed made rounds a few days back. The movie was originally supposed to hit the theaters on September 7, 2024.

Recently, the makers of the movie, Sithara Entertainment, dropped a new update on Lucky Baskhar and revealed that it has changed its original release date and would now hit the screens on October 31, 2024.

In a detailed post on X, the makers admitted that while postponing a film affects reputation, they feel it is an essential step to maintain the quality of the film.

The official caption from Sithara Entertainment read as, “Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it's essential for our film's quality! #LuckyBaskhar is set to make your Diwali special in theaters worldwide. Grand release on Oct 31st, 2024."

Well the film has now zeroed down on the date of Diwali 2024 for its release. Moreover, it also indicates that the makers might have avoided a near clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, which would come out on September 5, 2024.

Directed by Venky Alturi, the movie is slated to be a financial thriller drama. From its first few glimpses, Dulquer Salmaan has caught attention with his boy next door look in extremely simple outfits.

The plot of the film dates back to the 1980s and Dulquer is apparently essaying the role of an old school banker who gets rich under mysterious circumstances. Two singles from the movie have already been released and have received wondrous responses from the audience. Besides Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Surya Sreenivas and others.

Advertisement

On the work front, Dulquer last made an impressionable cameo in SS Rajamouli’s Kalki 2898 AD. Prior to that, he left a lasting impact on the audience with his performance in King Of Kotha.

Apart from Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer would be next seen in the film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, which was announced on his birthday this year. The shooting for the project is slated to begin soon.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala blushes as paparazzi ask 'Party kab hai' after her engagement with Naga Chaitanya