Mani Sharma RECALLS how he was allegedly forced to copy a song in Jr NTR’s 2002 film Aadi

Mani Sharma, one of the most sought-after music composers in Telugu cinema and Tamil cinema in the 2000s was recently caught in an interview where he was asked if he ever had to copy music from another song in his filmography.

Revealing about it, the composer shedding light on the topic said that back in 2002 for the film Aadi starring Jr NTR and Keerthi Chawla, he had to copy music for the song Chiki Chiki, sung by Tippu.

Mani Sharma reveals he was forced to copy songs in films

For the uninitiated, Aadi is the 2002 film starring Jr NTR in the lead role which was directed by V V Vinayak in his directorial debut it was a massive hit back in the day and also went on to be remade in Tamil and Bengali as Jai and Surya, respectively.

The action-drama flick was musically composed by Mani Sharma and had the aforementioned song that is quite similar to Turkish singer-songwriter Tarkan’s sing Şımarık also known as Kiss Kiss. The latter was a huge hit in many European countries, becoming an international hit and chartbuster which was written by Sezen Aksu and Tarkan.

Moreover, in the same interview, Mani Sharma said, “The only thing which hurts me is the big stars are not ready to work with me anymore. I'm not expecting the heroes to give all the chances to me but they can consider giving equal opportunities to myself, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman, and others. I'm fine even if I get one film while DSP and Thaman get two films each.”

Mani Sharma’s work front

Mani Sharma was most active at the start of the 2000s where one after another Telugu and Tamil’s iconic cinemas had him helming the musical tracks. He was often dubbed as the Melody Brahma and contemporary music composers like S Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and Harris Jayaraj have worked under him.

The composer was last seen in 2023 composing the tracks for the Kartikeya Gummakonda starrer film Bedurulanka 2012 and also in Kannada for Dhruva Sarja’s Martin. The composer is also working on two Telugu movies this year which include Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh’s sequel film Double iSmart and Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

