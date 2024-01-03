Mani Sharma RECALLS how he was allegedly forced to copy a song in Jr NTR’s 2002 film Aadi
Music composer Mani Sharma in a recent interview revealed how he was forced to copy a song for his 2002 film Aadi starring Jr NTR. Check it out!
Mani Sharma, one of the most sought-after music composers in Telugu cinema and Tamil cinema in the 2000s was recently caught in an interview where he was asked if he ever had to copy music from another song in his filmography.
Revealing about it, the composer shedding light on the topic said that back in 2002 for the film Aadi starring Jr NTR and Keerthi Chawla, he had to copy music for the song Chiki Chiki, sung by Tippu.
Mani Sharma reveals he was forced to copy songs in films
For the uninitiated, Aadi is the 2002 film starring Jr NTR in the lead role which was directed by V V Vinayak in his directorial debut it was a massive hit back in the day and also went on to be remade in Tamil and Bengali as Jai and Surya, respectively.
The action-drama flick was musically composed by Mani Sharma and had the aforementioned song that is quite similar to Turkish singer-songwriter Tarkan’s sing Şımarık also known as Kiss Kiss. The latter was a huge hit in many European countries, becoming an international hit and chartbuster which was written by Sezen Aksu and Tarkan.
Moreover, in the same interview, Mani Sharma said, “The only thing which hurts me is the big stars are not ready to work with me anymore. I'm not expecting the heroes to give all the chances to me but they can consider giving equal opportunities to myself, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman, and others. I'm fine even if I get one film while DSP and Thaman get two films each.”
Mani Sharma’s work front
Mani Sharma was most active at the start of the 2000s where one after another Telugu and Tamil’s iconic cinemas had him helming the musical tracks. He was often dubbed as the Melody Brahma and contemporary music composers like S Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and Harris Jayaraj have worked under him.
The composer was last seen in 2023 composing the tracks for the Kartikeya Gummakonda starrer film Bedurulanka 2012 and also in Kannada for Dhruva Sarja’s Martin. The composer is also working on two Telugu movies this year which include Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh’s sequel film Double iSmart and Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.
ALSO READ: Japan Earthquake: Jr NTR is 'deeply shocked'; SS Rajamouli expresses country holds special place in his heart
Star
Jeremy Renner
NET Worth: ~ 79.28 MN USD (RS 656 cr)
Jeremy Renner suffered a horrible accident on January 1, 2023, when he was crushed by his snowplow tractor while he was trying to save his nephew from being hurt. He suffered many bone fractures from the collision, including eight fractured ribs in fourteen locations, a knee, an eye socket, a collapsed lung, and a rib punctur...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more