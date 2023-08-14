EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt suffers minor injury on Puri Jagannadh’s Double Ismart set; Deets Inside

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved actors in India, and is on a roll with big budget films like, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo with Vijay and Trisha, Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Binoy Gandhi’s Ghudchadi, and Puri Jagannadh’s Double Ismart with Ram Pothineni. The superstar actor had unveiled his look from the latter in July this year, and had captioned the image as, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ram_pothineni. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024.”

Pinkvilla has now learnt that Sanjay Dutt was shooting for Double Ismart in Bangkok, and has suffered a minor injury last week. “He was shooting for a big action sequence that involved sword fighting, and in the moment got injured. He has got a couple of stitches on his head, but being the professional Sanjay is, he immediately got back on the set and resumed shooting,” informs a source in the know.

30 years of Khal Nayak

Meanwhile, one of Sanjay Dutt’s most applauded films - Khal Nayak - had completed 30 years a few months back, and the actor had taken to Instagram to express his gratitude for his director Subhash Ghai, and his co-stars. “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak. I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts for making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic,” the actor had written on social media.

