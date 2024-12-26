Marco Telugu release: Unni Mukundan starrer action thriller’s dubbed version to hit big screens on Jan 1

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, hit the big screens on December 20, 2024. Since its release, the movie has been creating quite a buzz. Now, the makers are set to release the film across Telugu-speaking states on January 1, 2025.

The official announcement was made by the makers through a post on their Instagram handle. The post, accompanied by an intense poster featuring the actor, was captioned: “Marco - Telugu Release from January 1, 2025.”

Marco is a Malayalam-language action thriller that serves as a spin-off of the 2019 Nivin Pauly-starrer Mikhael. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the movie features Unni Mukundan reprising his role as Marco D’Peter from the earlier film.

The story revolves around Marco, a gangster from a prominent crime family in Kerala deeply involved in the gold mafia. When chaos erupts within his family, Marco embarks on a brutal killing spree, seeking vengeance against those responsible for the attacks.

Being a violent film unlike any other, Marco was given an A-certificate. While the original film Mikhael received mixed reviews and ended up as a box office failure, Marco has been met with positive acclaim and is performing well in theaters.

As the Malayalam version continues to rake in huge numbers, the makers are now set to release the film in Telugu-speaking states. Interestingly, the movie’s box office success has also made it the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film, surpassing the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kammatipaadam.

Apart from Unni Mukundan, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S. Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and many others in key roles. Additionally, the film’s soundtrack and score were composed by Ravi Basrur, marking his second venture in Malayalam cinema after the 2021 movie Muddy.

Looking forward, Unni Mukundan is set to appear in the upcoming film Get-Set Baby. Directed by Vinay Govind, the movie is a comedy-drama in which Unni plays the role of a doctor.

The cast of Get-Set Baby includes Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod, Surabhi Lakshmi, Johny Antony, Sudheesh, Shyam Mohan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Meera Vasudevan, Bhagath Manuel, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and more in significant roles.

