Nivin Pauly given clean chit in ongoing sexual abuse charges after detailed investigation; learn more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual and physical abuse.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly was dragged into controversy when news about him sexually assaulting a woman in Dubai surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, the woman, a resident of Kerala, pressed charges against the actor, who harassed her on the pretext of offering a role in a movie. Thereafter, Nivin was booked by the Kerala Police and a SIT was drawn up. And now, the actor has finally been absolved of all charges.

As per new reports, with the thorough inquiry of the incident, it has been proven that Nivin Pauly was nowhere near the crime scene on the specified date and time of the incident. As a result, the actor’s name as the sixth accused in the case was struck off by a cumulative decision taken at the First Class Magistrate Court.

Shortly after the news of his clean chit went viral, Nivin took to his Instagram account and dropped a post of gratitude. He thanked his fans and followers who wished him well and prayed for him.

Check out the post here:

It was back in September when the case came into light, amid the wake of the Hema Committee reports, which shackled the entire Malayalam film fraternity. The imposed SIT (Special Investigating Team) took no time in getting the case registered under the Oonnukal police.

Right after the buzz, Nivin Pauly in a press interaction addressed the FIR that was lodged against him and proclaimed that he would go to the very end and get his name cleared off charges and prove his innocence.

He said, “An FIR has been registered against me. I will fight it legally. I am willing to go to any lengths to prove my innocence, as such fake allegations can be made against anyone. I am speaking for all of them. If I don't, such incidents will continue to happen.”

Nivin moved on to term the accusations as nothing but baseless and shared that he is absolutely not aware of the woman’s identity in the first place, who lodged a false complaint against him.

Terming it as an attempt of conspiracy, the actor had further stated, “It could be a conspiracy by a group of people. I am not sure, though. In fact, when the police reached out to me and read the complaint against my name, as is the procedure, I explained my side. They felt convinced, too.”

