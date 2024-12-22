Who is Unni Mukundan? Know all about actor who plays the protagonist in action thriller film Marco
Here’s everything you need to know about Unni Mukundan, the actor who recently featured as the main lead in Marco.
Unni Mukundan starrer Marco opened to positive responses following its release on December 20. The action thriller has been performing well in theaters and has generated massive hype due to the actor's screen presence. Before we delve deeper into the movie, let us first learn more about who Unni Mukundan is.
Who is Unni Mukundan?
Unni Mukundan is a well-known actor from Thrissur, Kerala. However, he spent most of his childhood in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He attended Pragati Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad for his schooling. Later, he pursued higher education in English Literature and Journalism.
Before stepping into the entertainment industry, Unni Mukundan reportedly worked with a company called Motif.
Meanwhile, he began his acting career in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan, a remake of the Malayalam movie Nandanam. His debut in the Malayalam film industry came with Bombay March 12, where he starred alongside Mammootty under Babu Janardhanan's direction.
His performance earned him several awards and his career took off with Mallu Singh in 2012, which became a blockbuster. Unni's career highlights include Janatha Garage in 2016, where he played the antagonist in a critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu film.
In 2017, he made his debut as a lyricist and singer in Achayans and received recognition for his role in Clint, portraying the father of child prodigy Edmund Thomas Clint. His other notable films include Bhaagamathie and Chanakyathanthram, which earned positive reviews.
In 2022, he gained recognition for his performance in Meppadiyan. The movie also bagged a National Award for the best film of a debut director.
Unni Mukundan's upcoming movies
Unni Mukundan recently featured in the Malayalam action thriller film Marco. Helmed by Haneef Adeni, the star cast of the movie includes Unni Mukundan in the lead role as Marco Peter. Siddique plays George Peter, while Jagadish portrays Tony Isaac. Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan takes on the role of Russell Isaac, Tony's son, and Kabir Duhan Singh appears as Cyrus Isaac, Tony's adopted son. Anson Paul plays Devaraj, and Yukti Thareja stars as Maria.
For the unversed, Marco serves as a spin-off to the 2019 Malayalam movie Mikhael. Starring Nivin Pauly, the movie was also helmed by Haneef Adeni.
