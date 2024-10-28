PICS: Chiranjeevi gets felicitated with ANR National Award by Amitabh Bachchan at event hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni

Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently felicitated with the iconic ANR National Award in an event hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna along with his family. The honor which has been awarded to many artists over the years has now been bestowed upon the Megastar and that too by the hands of Amitabh Bachchan.

The event which took place on October 28, 2024, featured both the superstars of Indian cinema coming together. In a picture-perfect moment from the event, we could see Chiranjeevi standing alongside Big B and touching his feet filled with emotions.

The event hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna also saw various eminent personalities from across the Telugu film industry coming together and celebrating the legacy of Chiranjeevi. Stars like Nani, Brahmanandam, Ram Charan, and many more are being spotted, with the former even appearing in his new beard look and classy attire.

Moreover, the event also saw Naga Chaitanya arriving with his fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala who looked absolutely gorgeous together in their formal outfits. In the same event, Chay was even spotted touching Big B’s feet as a mark of respect to the veteran superstar.

Moving ahead, Chiranjeevi was last seen in 2023’s Bhola Shankar. The movie which was the official remake of the Tamil movie Vedalam also featured actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in the lead roles. The action drama film directed by Meher Ramesh however underperformed at the box office with negative reviews.

Moreover, the actor is next set to appear in the movie called Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film which is touted to be a fantasy socio-political action entertainer is said to revolve around the story of a legendary figure who must rise up against all odds to face an evil force who threatens the balance of the universe.

Aside from Chiranjeevi, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ashika Ranganath, and many more in key roles. The film was initially expected to release in theaters on Sankranti 2025 but as Ram Charan’s Game Changer is arriving on the same date, it was reported the film would now arrive later.

