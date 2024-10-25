Meet actor who was once asked to return his Padma Shri Award, reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per movie and has worked in over 1000 films

Meet this popular face of Indian cinema, who is reportedly the highest-paid comic actor in India. The actor has worked with almost all the big actors, including Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and more. He has appeared in over 1,000 films. Well, we are talking about none other than Brahmanandam. In this article, we will discuss his personal and professional life, including the time when he was asked to return his Padma Shri Award.

Who is Brahmanandam?

Popular actor Brahmanandam was born on February 1, 1956, to his parents Nagalingachari and Lakshmi Narsamma in Andhra Pradesh. It is pertinent to mention that Brahmanandam's father was a carpenter who struggled hard to make ends meet. The actor faced several difficulties and was raised along with 7 siblings.

Talking about Brahmanandam's education, after completing his Master of Arts degree, the actor began his first job as a Telugu lecturer in Attili in the West Godavari district. During the same time, he also enrolled in theatres and worked as a mimicry artist. Since then, Brahmanandam has never looked back.

It is worth mentioning that Brahmanandam is also a sculptor and a brilliant sketch artist. In his free time, the actor loves to read the philosophical writings of Swami Vivekananda and Jiddu Krishnamurthi.

Having worked in over 1000 films, he is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has produced. Read to know more about Brahmanandam’s filmography.

Brahmanandam’s filmography

In 1985, Brahmanandam entered the entertainment industry with DD Telugu's Pakapakalu. His performance was widely appreciated. Following this, filmmaker Jandhyala noticed him and signed Brahmanandam for the 1987 film Aha Naa-Pellanta! This was definitely a breakthrough in the actor’s career.

The same year, Brahmanandam landed two successful movies - Pranam and Swayam Krushi. Over the years, Brahmanandam has appeared in more than 1000 films and has reportedly emerged as the highest-paid comic artist in India.

The Yamaleela actor’s notable works include Kshana Kshanam, Rowdy Alludu, Chitram Bhalare Vichitram, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Babai Hotel, Money, Alluda Majaka, Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu, Bombay Priyudu, Kalisundam Raa (2000), and Ammo! Okato Tareekhu, Adhurs, Race Gurram, Kalki 2898 AD, and Indian 2 among others.

Owing to his immense contribution to the entertainment industry, Brahmanandam was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2009. The popular actor has worked with almost all A-list actors, including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nayanthara, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and others. According to a report in DNA, Brahmanandan charges a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore per movie. The Kalki 2898 AD actor reportedly has a net worth of Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, Brahmanandam holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits being a living actor.

Brahmanandam’s personal life

Brahmanandam exchanged wedding vows with his wife Lakshmi, and the couple is blessed with two sons—Raja Gautham and Siddharth. Gautham is also an actor who has appeared in films like Pallakilo Pellikoothuru (2004) and Manu (2018).

Brahmanandam was asked to return his Padma Shri

Yes, Brahmanandam was asked to return his Padma Shri by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Not just him but Mohan Babu was also asked the same. The controversy began when 'Padma Shri' was prefixed to these actors' names in the credits of Mohan Babu's son Manchu Vishnu's film Denikina Ready (2012). BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy filed a PIL against Brahmanandam and Mohan Babu. As quoted by India Today, he said, "The award does not amount to a title and cannot be used as a suffix or prefix to the winner's name on letterheads, invitation cards, posters and books among others." However, the Supreme Court stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order on the matter.

Brahmanandam upcoming movie

On the work front, Brahmanandam will be seen in Brahma Anandam, which marks his collaboration with his son, Raja Goutham. This upcoming film features the father-son duo in pivotal roles. Helmed by RVS Nikhil, Brahma Anandam is slated for a December 6, 2024 release.

