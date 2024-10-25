7 best movies of Sai Pallavi on OTT to binge-watch this weekend: Premam, Love Story to Gargi

Sai Pallavi is one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry, known for her grace and natural appearance on-screen. While pursuing her medical studies, she signed her first film in 2015 titled Premam. Since then, she has come a long way in showbiz. As we look forward to her upcoming flick Amaran co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, let's go through some of Sai Pallavi's best movies on OTT that you should binge-watch this festive season.

7 best movies of Sai Pallavi on OTT

1. Premam (2015)

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Do you love light-hearted romantic comedies? If yes, then do not miss out on watching Sai Pallavi’s debut film Premam featuring Nivin Pauly. The movie follows the life of George who faces disappointment after falling in love for the first time. However, life gives him another chance after he meets a college lecturer named Malar. From there, his romantic journey goes through several ups and downs, keeping the viewers engaged.

2. Fidaa (2017)

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Fidaa is also one of the best Telugu movies featuring Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej Konidela as the main leads. The film revolves around the lives of an NRI medical student named Varun and a young woman named Bhanu. They two fall in love but certain expectations from family and cultural differences create a rift between them. If you want to watch something that will make you feel happy and sad at the same time, then do give this movie a try.

Advertisement

3. Love Story (2021)

Where to watch - Aha

Sai Pallavi is well-known for starring in romantic dramas. Love Story is one of her best films that also featured Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. The movie is about a Zumba instructor who crosses paths with a Hindu girl from the upper cast and falls in love with her. However, due to a caste divide, the couple faces numerous challenges in their romantic life. Nevertheless, they try to overcome them by staying together.

4. Gargi (2022)

Where to watch - SonyLiv

Gargi featuring Sai Pallavi is one of her best movies to watch on OTT. The film received positive response from viewers following its release and became an instant hit. This thriller movie is about a girl who fights for justice after her father gets wrongfully accused of a crime he never committed. She further takes help from a lawyer and challenges the legal system. Sai Pallavi's performance in Gargi was well-received by the audience due to her on-screen presence.

Advertisement

5. Kali (2016)

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Kali is an action thriller film featuring Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles. The movie follows the journey of Siddharth who has anger management issues. However, his wife, Anjali, supports him and helps with his problems. Their lives take a drastic turn when Siddharth gets involved with local gangsters out of rage. This movie will surely give you the chills and leave you on the edge of your seat.

6. Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Where to watch - Netflix

Shyam Singha Roy is a period romantic drama film starring Sai Pallavi and Nani as the lead actors. The movie narrates the story of an aspiring director who gets accused of plagiarism for his work. As the filmmaker struggles with this problem, he realizes that he was a revolutionary writer in his past life. The movie also shows his love story with several other aspects. Shyam Singha Roy was a hit and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2021.

Advertisement

7. Virata Parvam (2022)

Where to watch - Netflix

Virata Parvam follows the life of a young woman named Vennela who leaves her home after falling in love with Ravi. However, her decision soon lands her in trouble. The film is set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the state of Telangana. Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati is one of the best Telugu movies to watch with your family.

Are you going to watch the best movies of Sai Pallavi on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 7 Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies releasing on Diwali 2024 that you should check out