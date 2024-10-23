Happy Birthday Prabhas: Here’s how Telugu actor established himself as a pan-India star

Prabhas turns 45 today. The actor has given us so many memorable and iconic movies that not only entertained the audience but also cemented Indian cinema at the global level. Debuted in 2002 with Eeswar, Prabhas has done over 20 movies till now. Popularly referred to as Rebel Star, the Telugu actor emerged as India's first ever Pan-India star with SS Rajamouli's two-part magnum opus- Baahubali movie franchise. Here's taking a look at how the Mirchi actor stormed the box office with his massive fan following.

Back in 2015, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas presented Telugu cinema in a new avatar with Baahubali: Part 1, outside its regional boundaries and coined the term ‘Pan-India’. The movie turned out to be a massive phenomenon that started the culture of two-part stories and took regional cinema to Pan-India audiences. While Baahubali Part 1 collected a massive Rs 581 crore worldwide, the second installment went on to become India's first Rs 1000 crore grosser and ended its global rampage at Rs 1745 crore.

Post the stupendous success of Baahubali movies, Prabhas emerged as a Pan-India star and further cemented his position with upcoming releases. The actor returned on the big screen with Saaho which collected around Rs 418 crore globally, despite receiving mixed to negative word-of-mouth.

The actor faced a low with Radhe Shyam, which opened to disastrous reception and could collect only Rs 137 crore worldwide. He later starred in Adipurush, which sparked controversies with the subject of character arcs, looks, dialogues, and visual effects. The Om Raut-directed movie was panned all over India. However, it managed to collect Rs 351 crore globally, thanks to the superstardom of Prabhas and Ramayana sentiment.

Advertisement

Prabhas might have hit low with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, but the star bounced back with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. While the Prashanth Neel-directed gritty actioner smashed Rs 617 crore worldwide, Nag Ashwin's dystopian epic saga stormed Rs 983 crore globally.

Rebel Star Prabhas has established himself as a massive Pan-India star who is not only pushing the boundaries with each of his upcoming releases but also taking risks with crazy ideas, at least on paper. The actor has an incredible lineup ahead that will cement his position as a true-blue Pan-India Superstar.

Talking about his upcoming slate of releases, the actor will be next seen in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. Further, he is doing a world-war-based love story with Hanu Raghavapudi, Salaar 2 with Prasanth Neel and Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Nag Ashwin.

Here’s a look at Prabhas’ top 10 films at the global box office

Bahubali 2: Rs 1745 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 983 crore

Advertisement

Salaar: Rs 617 crore

Bahubali: Rs 581 crore

Saaho: Rs 418 crore

Adipurush: Rs 351 crore

Radhe Shyam: Rs 137 crore

Mirchi: Rs 81 crore

Mr Perfect: Rs 46 crore

Rebel: Rs 45 crore

Stay Tuned To Pinkvilla For More Updates!

ALSO READ: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video India Box Office Collections Day 11: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy movie mints Rs 85 Lakh