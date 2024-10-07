Meet Mahesh Babu's 3 sisters posing together for a rare PIC with Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu is a complete family man who knows how to prioritize family over everything else. The Telugu superstar often takes time out from his extremely busy schedule to spend quality time with his family. While people often get to see heartwarming pictures and videos of the SSMB 29 actor with his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar and their kids, they might not see Mahesh Babu’s sisters that often.

However, in a delightful turn of events, Namrata shared a beautiful picture featuring her sisters-in-law - Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Padmavathi Ghattamaneni, and Manjula Ghattamaneni on her Instagram today (October 7).

Sharing the photo, the Vamsi actress penned a birthday note for her youngest sister-in-law Priyadarshini. Namrata wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the little one in our family.” For the unversed, Mahesh Babu’s sister Priyadarshini is married to Telugu actor Sudheer Babu, and the couple share two children.

Coming back to what can be called one of the sweetest pictures on the Internet today, the birthday girl looks super cute in a red traditional salwar suit while Namrata can be seen wearing denim and a white short kurti. On the other hand, Manjula and Padmavathi opted for a kurta-leggings set and a salwar suit respectively.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshini’s husband Sudheer Babu also shared a picture of him wishing his wife on her special day. The Harom Hara actor wrote, “To the love of my life, Happy Birthday @with_priyadharshini (sic)Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and all your favorite things"

Like their brother Mahesh Babu, they also keep very low social profiles, so fans don't get to see them often. It is pertinent to mention that Mahesh Babu is the fourth among his five siblings. He has an elder brother named Ramesh Babu and two elder sisters Padmavathi, and Manjula.

Mahesh Babu is elder to the youngest child of his parents Priyadarshini. While Ramesh Babu, Mahesh, and Manjula followed their family’s film legacy and entered showbiz, Priyadarshini and Padmavathi did not take up acting.

