PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu flaunts stylish airport look in long hair but we got our eyes on his phone wallpaper

Superstar Mahesh Babu made heads turn as he was snapped at the Hyderabad airport this morning (October 7). The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor looked dapper as usual in his casual yet stylish airport look. And of course, don't forget to check his phone's wallpaper. Check out Mahesh Babu’s pictures below!

Decoding the Guntur Kaaram actor’s look, Mahesh Babu has opted for off-white super comfortable cargo pants. Further, the actor paired his lower with a pink hoodie and completed the look with a red cap and grey sports shoes. He also carried a backpack for his essentials.

However, what garnered the most attention about the actor’s latest appearance was his phone’s wallpaper. In pictures, we can see the superstar’s wallpaper featured a globe, hinting at SSMB 29 becoming a global sensation.

Well, how can we forget his popular long-hair and beard look for his upcoming film SSMB 29? The actor’s new avatar has taken the internet world on a fun ride with fans’ hilarious banters about the same. Mahesh Babu’s bearded avatar has been turned into various memes, with some even calling him ‘Tollywood’s Jesus.’

With looks so killer, it is impossible to believe that the Telugu superstar turned 49 this year. What do you have to say about Mahesh Babu’s uber-cool airport look? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his maiden project with renowned director SS Rajamouli, SSMB 29 (tentative title). Reportedly, the film will feature the superstar in a role based on Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology. Moreover, there have been speculations that SSMB 29 would revolve around a jungle adventure theme.

While many details about SSMB 29 have been kept under wraps, rumors claim that Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is likely to play the main antagonist in the film. However, an official confirmation about the film’s casting is still left to be made. It is worth mentioning that apart from the director, SS Rajamouli, the Mahesh Babu starrer will be written by Vijayendra Prasad.

How excited are you for Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Netizens REACT as Vijay Sethupathi takes over as new host after replacing Kamal Haasan