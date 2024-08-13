Meet South star Suriya who secretly worked at a garment factory without revealing his identity as the son of an actor

Suriya stands out as a notable figure in the South Indian film industry. With a strong fan base throughout the nation, the actor is currently enjoying the excitement surrounding his upcoming movie, Kanguva.

Despite being the son of the reputed evergreen actor Sivakumar, Suriya has cemented his name through his own hard work. But did you know he was initially not keen on joining films? Well, read on to learn more about an unheard facet of his life.

For the unversed, it was in 1997 when Suriya made his debut with the movie Nerrukku Ner, which was hugely successful. However, he was not eager to pursue acting at first.

After completing his B.Com degree from Loyola College, Suriya hid his identity as Sivakumar’s son and worked at a garment factory in Tiruppur for six months. During this time, nobody was aware of his true identity.

Later on, Suriya revealed that he decided to work at a factory because he was unsure about making a career in films.

Currently, Suriya is focused on his upcoming pan-Indian release, Kanguva, which is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2024. The movie will reportedly be released in 38 languages, and the actor will portray seven different roles in this fantasy thriller.

On August 12, 2024, the makers of Kanguva released the much-anticipated trailer, which gave goosebumps to fans amazed by Suriya's new and fearsome avatar.

The film also features stellar actors from other film industries, including Disha Patani and Bobby Deol from Bollywood. As per IMdb, Kanguva is a, “story that travels 500 years from the 1700's to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished.”

In addition to this, Suriya is working on his next film, tentatively titled Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

In his personal life, Suriya is married to actress Jyothika, and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter.

