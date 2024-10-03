Meet Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter Diya who has won award for her new documentary

South Cinema’s power couple Suriya and Jyotika are overjoyed and proud as their daughter Diya bagged an award for her documentary film. The popular star kid directed a film called Leading Light - The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes, which has been lauded with acclaim.

As the student documentary film paved the way for Diya to win two awards, both her parents took to their official social media handles to celebrate their daughter. Suriya captioned his post, “Dear Diya, I am incredibly proud of you for making this documentary! It’s inspiring to see how you’ve given a voice to the amazing women behind the scenes.”

Highlighting how he knows this is just the beginning for his daughter, the Kanguva star also added, “Keep following your passion, I’m so proud to be your Appa and I can’t wait to see where this path takes you next.”

At the same time, Jyotika expressed her proud feelings for her daughter and said, “Keep it up and thank you for throwing light on this underlying issue.”

See the posts by Suriya and Jyotika here:

The film Leading Light: The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes is a 13-minute documentary depicting the realities faced by female gaffers in the industry. The movie directed by Diya Suriya sheds light on the harsh discrimination faced by women working in the Bollywood film industry, which includes the interviews of two gaffers. The movie is currently available for viewing online on YouTube on Diya’s own channel.

Check out the documentary Leading Light:

Coming to Suriya's work front, the actor is all set to hit the big screens this year with his much-awaited film Kanguva. The fantasy movie directed by Siva takes place in two different time periods. The film also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, marking their debut in Tamil cinema.

The film, slated to release on November 14, 2024, also has an ensemble cast of actors like Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the actor is currently also shooting for the movie Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

