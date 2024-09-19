Kanguva Release Date: Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani movie to get roaring from November

All eyes have been on the much-needed update of Kanguva’s new release date. The film was earlier supposed to hit theaters on October 10, 2024. However, after it clashed with Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan releasing on the same date, the makers decided to lock on for a separate solo release on a postponed date.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account for Kanguva dropped an energetic new motion poster of the film, featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol as the lead protagonist and antagonist.

Along with it, the makers also unveiled a new release date for the film, which is on November 14, 2024.

Check out the post here:

The caption, along with the post, teased massive excitement building up among the audiences. It read as, “The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness #Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-2024 #KanguvaFromNov14.”

For the unversed, the action fantasy film Kanguva is expected to showcase some of the most exciting action sequences and VFX visuals, bringing an impeccable treat for the fans. Another pan-Indian release, the movie includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Nataranjan Subramanium in pivotal roles.

Well, it was back on September 1, 2024, when Suriya, while attending the audio launch event for Meiyazhagan, confirmed that his film Kanguva would likely be postponing its release date so as to avoid a clash with the Rajinikanth starrer.

He had mentioned, "Superstar Rajinikanth is the identity of Tamil cinema. Releasing Kanguva with Vettaiyan is not the right choice. Kanguva is like a child; please pray for the movie; there is a lot of effort went into the movie."

Coming to Suriya's role in the film, the actor has supposedly undergone a massive physical transformation to build his physique suitable to the fearsome character he is portraying in it. However, reports have suggested that the actor will be pulling off three different looks in total for the entire course of the film.

For the unversed, Kanguva is bankrolled under Studio Green and UV Creations and is directed by Siva.

