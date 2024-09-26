‘How are you getting these scripts…’: Karthi reveals Suriya’s reaction to his lead role in Meiyazhagan

Karthi and Arvind Swami are all set to unveil their new comedy-drama movie Meiyazhagan in theaters on September 27, 2024. The film, directed by Prem Kumar of 96 fame, has Suriya and Jyothika as producers under their production house, 2D Entertainments.

Talking about Suriya’s reaction to the film, Karthi revealed in an interview with YouWe Media, “He (Suriya) was very very happy with the final output of the film. He even asked me about how are you getting these scripts. He also called up the director and spoke to him after watching the film.”

Revealing more about the conversation they had, director Prem Kumar said, “He firstly said thanks for making the film and that after watching the movie it feels like a stone is stuck inside your throat and unable to swallow. It was that kind of a feeling for him.”

The director also added that Suriya felt like hugging Karthi just the same way he hugged him after the latter’s debut film Paruthiveeran. The upcoming movie Meiyazhagan, directed by C Prem Kumar, is a comedy-drama flick featuring the tale of two long-lost cousin brothers and their reconciliation.

The film follows Arul, a man who sold his ancestral home in 1996 and cut off his ties with his family, staying only connected with his uncle. After many years, the man returns to his hometown to attend his cousin’s wedding, where he meets his cousin.

Despite having no recollection of spending time with him, both of them reconcile, remembering their past days. While Arul is shown as brooding and hurting from something, the latter poses a contradictory personality and cheerful nature. The movie goes on to focus on their bromance and how their lives take a turn.

Besides the lead actors, the film boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sriranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the much-awaited fantasy action flick Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film, touted as an epic saga, features the actor in dual roles, set in different time periods.

The movie features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, making their debut in Tamil cinema. Although the film was initially slated to release on October 10, 2024, the makers postponed it to November 14 to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.

