Meet the actor who was accused of money laundering and is a part of Rajinikanth's upcoming big-budget film

Meet the actor, director, and producer who won the Kerala State Film Award in 2018 for his brilliant performance in his first full-fledged central role film. This actor is all set to share the screen with legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in their upcoming film Coolie. He was also involved in an alleged money laundering case. We are talking about none other than Soubin Shahir.

Who is Soubin Shahir?

The Manjummel Boys fame actor Soubin Shahir was born on October 12, 1983. The popular actor was raised with a brother and sister in Kochi, Kerala. Soubhin Shahir’s father Babu Shahir belonged to the film fraternity as he was an assistant director and production controller. He has worked in films like Manichithrathazhu, Godfather, and In Harihar Nagar among others. Today, Soubin Shahir is an award-winning actor, director, and producer who has an established career in the South film industry.

Soubin Shahir’s filmography

Following his father's footsteps, Soubin began his career in showbiz as an assistant director. His first project was Siddique's Chronic Bachelor in 2003. Soubin has worked with renowned filmmakers like Fazil, Rafi-Mecartin, P. Sukumar, Santhosh Sivan, Rajeev Ravi, and Amal Neerad as an AD.

While working with directors, the actor made his acting debut with Fazil's Kaiyethum Doorath. Soubin played a very minor uncredited role as a bus passenger in the Fahadh Faasil and Mammootty starrer movie.

Advertisement

Soubin's breakthrough project came in 2015 when he appeared in Alphonse Putharen's Premam starring Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly. He was seen as a PT teacher in the film and as per reports this film opened opportunities for Soubin. The same year, Soubin Shahir was featured in Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam film Charlie. In 2016, Soubin had four releases and those were Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Kali, Darvinte Parinamam, Kammatipaadam, and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

The year 2018 proved to be a turning point in Soubin Shahir’s life as he landed his first full-fledged lead role film Sudani from Nigeria. The Malayalam sports drama film was written and directed by Zakariya Mohammed and starred Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson as the titular characters. Sudani from Nigeria turned out successful at the box office and won 5 Kerala State Film Awards in 2018 which included Shahir bagging the Best Actor Award.

Soubin Shahir stunned everyone as he played a central character in Siju David’s 2024 film Manjummel Boys. It is worth mentioning that apart from acting, he also produced the film. Manjummel Boys set several records at the box office and garnered widespread recognition and appreciation. The movie became the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Advertisement

When Soubin Shahir was accused of money laundering

The critically acclaimed film Manjummel Boys was caught in a controversy after the ED began investigating for alleged money laundering after a complaint was registered at Maradu police station against Soubin, Shawn, and Babu.

As per a report in News18, a district court in Kochi directed the cops to register a case against them based on Siraj Valiyathura's complaint who was promised a 40 percent share in the profits of Manjummel Boys. Reportedly, Siraj had invested around Rs 7 crore in the film but did not receive his share. The ED even questioned Soubin Shahir in connection to the money laundering case.

Soubin Shahir’s Personal Life

Soubin Shahir exchanged wedding vows with Jamia Zaheer, a Kochi-based marketing professional on December 16, 2017. The couple share a son who was born in May 2019.

Soubin Shahir’s upcoming movie

Soubin Shahir is all set to share the screen with Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, and Nagarjuna in the upcoming big-budget film Coolie. As recently revealed by the makers, he will be seen as Dayal in the movie. When the makers unveiled Soubin’s first look, the actor grabbed the limelight for his intriguing avatar in the project.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: OPINION: Why Fahadh Faasil should stop doing villain and side roles after Pushpa 2 and Vettaiyan, given his success as lead in Aavesham?