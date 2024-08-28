Coolie: Manjummel Boys fame Soubin Shahir joins cast of Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj film as Dayal

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is currently under production, with the makers announcing official characters on August 28, 2024. Now, director Lokesh Kanagaraj himself has unveiled the official poster of Manjummel Boys fame Soubin Shahir in the movie.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the director penned the words, "Kicked to have Soubin Shahir sir joining the cast of Coolie as Dayal. Welcome on board sir.”

Check out the official poster here:

Soubin Shahir had made quite an impact with his role in the Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, which was released earlier this year. Now, the actor is set to share the screen with Superstar Rajinikanth movie, touted to be a high-octane action flick.

The upcoming movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been making quite the buzz for some time. In a recent exclusive report on Pinkvilla, we had learned that the director met with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to discuss the possibility of a cameo appearance in the movie. This would make Rajinikanth and Aamir’s second appearance together after the film Aatank Hi Aatank.

Moreover, the filmmakers are also in talks about a standalone film together, which would surely be a treat for fans. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed between them.

Coming back to Coolie, Kannada Star Upendra Rao had recently confirmed that he would be playing alongside the superstar in the film. In an Instagram post later deleted, the actor shared the spectacular update with a picture alongside Rajinikanth. Furthermore, actors Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj are also confirmed to play key roles in the movie, which adds much to its excitement.

Moreover, Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to appear in the film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film, touted to be an action drama, features the actor as an IPS officer who sets out to investigate a mystery.

In addition to Rajinikanth, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. The movie, slated to hit theaters on October 10, 2024, is set to unveil its first single, Hunter Vantaar, soon.

