Meet the new female actor of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara

It is common knowledge now that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project is the epic socio-fantasy drama Vishwambhara. The actor has been shooting for the film over the last few months amidst his other work requirements.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, another exciting aspect of the film was the presence of actress Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.

Ashika Rangananth’s role in Vishwambhara

Now, in more exciting news about the film, Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath has been roped in to play an important role in the movie. Ashika, who had made a name for herself in Sandalwood, debuted in Telugu with the film Amigos and later went on to star in Nagarjuna’s commercial entertainer Naa Saami Ranga, where her performance became the talking point.

Production house UV Creations announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Welcoming the charming @AshikaRanganath to our EPIC CINEMATIC JOURNEY alongside Megastar @KChiruTweets in the mighty #Vishwambhara 🔮✨



Brace yourselves for a BLOCKBUSTER EXPERIENCE 🎥



Coming to cinemas on January 10th, 2025 🌠@trishtrashers @DirVassishta @mmkeeravaani… pic.twitter.com/WpuAx4UDqh — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 24, 2024

This is a huge achievement for Ashika to be playing a key role in a Megastar's film, in just her third Telugu movie appearance. Speaking about her role, Ashika revealed during an interview that she is not paired opposite Chiranjeevi but her character will travel along with the story.

Further, Ashika said, “This is my first time working on a set with a green screen, which requires a lot of imagination.” Speaking about Chiranjeevi, she said, “I am thankful to Chiranjeevi Sir for taking the time to explain things to me on the set.”

Vishwambhara’s powerhouse female cast

While Megastar Chiranjeevi is undeniably the leading force of Vishwambhara, the film has several actresses in supposedly key roles. Trisha Krishnan will of course play the lead role in the movie, marking her second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after the superhit Stalin in 2006.

Apart from Trisha, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Esha Chawla, Surbhi, and the recently confirmed Ashika Ranganath. While Ashika has revealed a bit of information about her role in the film, others have remained tight-lipped about their characters.

More about Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara marks the 156th film of Chiranjeevi and has been written and directed by Vassistha of Bimbisara fame. M.M. Keerawani will be composing the music for the film whereas Chota K. Naidu will be handling the cinematography.

If everything goes according to plan, Vishwambhara will be released in theaters on 10th January 2025 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.