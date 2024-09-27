Meiyazhagan Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer family drama

Meiyazhagan starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy is finally in theaters. Directed by 96-fame director Prem Kumar C, the film revolves around the lives of two cousins who end up becoming arch-enemies. While the movie clashed at the box office with Jr NTR’s Devara today, it is expected to have an edge over the Tamil audience.

Nonetheless, the film has been receiving positive responses from audiences and critics alike. If you are planning to watch Meiyazhagan in theaters with your family or loved ones, then do not miss reading these Twitter reviews ahead.

Calling it refreshing, a social media user wrote, "A film so, so beautiful that you don’t want it to end. A single-night story that’s so heartwarmingly refreshing, and it packs in just the right amount of drama to make your heart melt."

Another user praised Meiyazhagan for its emotional depth and wrote, "An emotionally moving and endearing film. @Karthi_Offl and @thearvindswami deliver performances that will rank in the top 3 of their filmography, and the film is superbly supported by its technical prowess. Loved the exceptional first half, which is a solid run with great comedy and the emotional scenes, which could easily tear you up."

A social media user lauded Karthi's performance in the film and wrote, "#Sivajiganesan in Padikaadha Medhai. #Kamalhaasan in Anbe Sivam. #Karthi in #Meiyazhagan its a performance that stays with you long after. Its a continuum a journey seen & felt from the POV of a never-before-seen acting prowess from #ArvindSwami the bromance is a symphony."

Appreciating director Prem's work in the Karthi starrer, a netizen penned, "#MeiyazhaganReview: Appreciate the director first How calmly & smoothly he's making films with peaceful scripts,& that too with just 2 characters."

Check out more reviews below:

Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan also features Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, and more. Meanwhile, the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes and is released in Telugu with the title Sathyam Sundaram.

