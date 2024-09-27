Devara Twitter Review: Is Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film worth watching? Read these tweets to find out

Devara starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor hit the big screens today, September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks RRR star's first solo release in six years. Devara has been the talk of the town ever since its inception, and the die-hard fans of Jr NTR have rushed to their nearest theaters to catch the first-day, first-show of the movie.

Since morning, social media has been buzzing with reviews of the film. If you are also planning to watch Devara with your family or loved ones, then do not miss out on these Twitter reviews before booking your tickets.

Praising the film and calling it an event, a social media user wrote, "#Devara isn't just a film; it's an event. It's where action, drama, and emotion collide in a way that feels both epic and intimate. The first half sets the stage, the second half lights it on fire, and by the end, you're not just watching a movie; you're part of a saga. BLOCKBUSTER- 4.5."

Another X user teased about the sequel to Devara and wrote, "#Devara delivers solid mass moments, with @tarak9999’s intensity and @anirudhofficial score standing out. Koratala Siva knows how to keep the energy high, but I couldn’t help but feel there was room for deeper character exploration. The last few minutes, setting up the sequel, felt a bit underwhelming. Overall, it’s better than decent but falls short of being truly great."

One of Jr NTR's fans gave the film a 4.5-star rating and wrote, "#Devara The first half sets the stage, the second half lights it on fire, and by the end, you're not just watching a movie; you're part of a saga."

Check out more Devara Twitter reviews below:

Jr NTR will be seen playing dual roles in Devara. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will play his love interest, and Saif Ali Khan will essay the character of the lead antagonist. Apart from these actors, the star cast of Devara includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, and Shine Tom Chacko.

