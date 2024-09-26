South movies releasing this week: Jr NTR starrer Devara to Karthi, Arvind Swamy’s Meiyazhagan

September 2024 is soon to bid adieu, with many films coming in for the month’s final week. The anticipation is palpable for the upcoming South Indian movies like Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskar. It surely seems the coming weeks will be a haven for cine-goers, and the excitement is building up.

With the last week of September upon us, it’s time to gear up for a selection of top movies from the South that are set to release soon. These are the movies you simply cannot afford to miss out on!

Top South movies releasing this week:

1. Devara: Part 1 (Telugu)

Cast: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan

Director: Koratala Siva

Release Date: September 27, 2024

Jr NTR is all set to present his much-anticipated action drama flick Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The epic saga filled with high-octane action is said to follow the story of a man called Devara, a fearless person from a coastal region who has to embark on a journey across the sea to protect his people.

However, with his kin, Bhaira, standing as a hindrance against him and conspiring to eliminate him, the former’s legacy must be passed onto his timid son. The movie focuses on the themes of brotherhood, betrayal, and fear. With the RRR star playing a dual role, Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut as a leading lady in Telugu.

2. Hitler (Tamil)

Cast: Vijay Antony, Riya Suman, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Charan Raj, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Tamizh, Aadukalam Naren

Director: Dana SA

Release Date: September 27, 2024

A prominent Tamil movie releasing this week is Vijay Antony starrer action thriller, Hitler. The film, written and directed by Dana SA, features musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony in the lead role. The movie follows the events of a man who faces adversaries in the form of gangsters and politicians as the whole world around him is conspiring for something big.

Besides Vijay, the film also has Riya Suman and Gautham Menon in the lead roles, and Vivek-Mervin handles the tracks and scores.

3. Cup (Malayalam)

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Basil Joseph, Guru Somasundaram, Riya Shibu, Anikha Surendran

Director: Sanju V Samuel

Release Date: September 27, 2024

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Leo fame Mathew Thomas is all set to bring in his next Malayalam movie called Cup, directed by Sanju V Samuel this week. The movie, which is touted to be a sports drama, features the tale of a 16-year-old from a village in Idukki.

The talented player pursues his passion of becoming a badminton player, dreaming of reaching higher levels in the field. The film also focuses on subplots of teenage romance and drama. The movie also marks the debut acting role of popular Instagram influencer and producer Riya Shibu.

4. Petta Rap (Tamil)

Cast: Prabhu Deva, Vedhika, Vivek Prasanna, Bagavathi Perumal, Riyaz Khan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunny Leone

Director: SJ Srinu

Release Date: September 27, 2024

Prabhu Deva and Vedhika are set to star together in the Tamil-language musical action film, Petta Rap. The movie, directed by SJ Srinu, tells the story of Bala, a middle-class guy who dreams of becoming an action hero in Tamil cinema.

In his journey towards fulfilling his ambition, he meets Janaki, a middle-class girl who wishes to make it big in life by becoming a pop singer. The movie centers on how they fall in love and their obstacles in reaching their goals. Sunny Leone plays a cameo role as well.

5. Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

Cast: Karthi, Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sriranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, Saran Sakthi

Director: C Prem Kumar

Release Date: September 27, 2024

Meiyazhagan is a Tamil comedy feel-good movie starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. The movie focuses on Arunmozhi Varman, aka Arul, who left his hometown in Thanjavur after selling his ancestral property in 1996, cutting off ties with his relatives except his uncle.

Cut to 2018, Arul returns to his hometown to attend his cousin’s wedding, where he meets Meiyazhagan, another cousin. The movie goes on to showcase the bromance shared by these two men, recollecting their past. Arul is distant and hardened, while the other is cheery and happy as people come.

