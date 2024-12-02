Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed feeling she would ‘crumble and die’ after divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most prominent women in show business, having carved an identity for herself through her works. However, in an old interview with Filmfare, the actress revealed her mindset following her divorce from her now ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

In the interview from a few years ago, the actress shared how she initially felt like dying after her divorce and how she now feels proud of herself for overcoming it. She mentioned that half the problem is solved when one vocalizes their feelings, understands them, and accepts them.

The actress further explained that vocalizing and accepting one’s emotions is the moment when a person becomes aware of their life and realizes they have to live it, despite the challenges.

She said, “I know I’m still going to live my life, and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong… Today I’m very, very proud of how strong I am because I really didn’t know I was.”

For those unclear, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were previously married. The couple, who had been dating for a while, tied the knot in 2017. However, their relationship was cut short when they announced their separation and divorce in 2021, after a four-year-long marriage.

Cut to 2024, Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot once again, this time with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on December 4, 2024. The actors had been in a rumored relationship for some time, which was officially confirmed with their engagement earlier in August this year.

Moving ahead, as the wedding is inching closer each day, the couple has already begun the festivities for the same. With Sobhita even recently revealed of undergoing the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony. The duo are set to wed each other at Annapurna Studios, built by Chay’s grandfather and late superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

On the other hand, Samantha who was last seen in the web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan is working in the show, Rakt Bramand alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

