Vishnu Manchu finally ENDS THE SILENCE over ongoing family feud between Manchu Manoj and Mohan Babu

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault and alcohol addiction.

Vishnu Manchu has finally responded to the ongoing feud between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj. During a press meet in Hyderabad, the Kannappa actor apologized on behalf of his father for unintentionally attacking a reporter. He also addressed rumors about him having issues with his brother's marriage to Bhuma Mounika.

Vishnu Manchu shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation and expressed that his father loves the family despite their imperfections. He clarified that Mohan Babu did not intentionally harm the reporter. He explained that the reaction came in the heat of the moment when his father felt his personal space was invaded.

The actor called the incident unfortunate and mentioned staying in touch with the reporter’s family. However, he stated that it was not his place to correct his father’s actions.

Vishnu Manchu confirmed that he and his father were summoned by the Rachakonda police. The actor explained that he was not in the country during the incident but assured that he would meet the authorities out of respect.

When questioned about Mohan Babu’s claim in an audio note regarding Manoj’s drinking habits and his wife’s role in enabling it, Vishnu declined to comment. He stated that he would not discuss personal family matters publicly.

On being asked if the family disapproved of Manoj’s marriage to Mounika, Vishnu dismissed the idea. He expressed hope for his brother's happiness and wished him a healthy life with his family. He clarified that the marriage was not a point of contention. Vishnu mentioned that his father only wished for Manoj to live independently.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Vishnu said, "Manoj got married; he has a child now, and I hope he lives a hundred years with health and wealth. It’s definitely not marriage. My father has worked hard for every rupee he owns today; all he wants is for my brother not to stay at his home."

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

