Mohanlal teams up with Sathyan Anthikad after 9 years; duo to work in super-fun project Hridayapoorvam

After 9 long years, the much-acclaimed and celebrated combination of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad will be reuniting for a new film titled Hridyapoorvam. The film will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

This was initially announced by Akhil Sathyan, the young director of the 2023 Fahadh Faasil starrer, Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum, via his Instagram story. Akhil Sathyan is the son of Sathyan Anthikad.

Akhil Sathyan shared a photo featuring Mohanlal, Sathyan Anthikad, and producer Antony Perumbavoor, and captioned it, "A super fun Mohanlal Sathyan Anthikad film on the way."

Return of the iconic 90s duo

Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad are regarded as one of the most successful actor-director combinations in Malayalam cinema history. This duo came up with several entertaining and fun films in the 1980s and early 1990s. Since the late 90s, Sathyan Anthikad’s focus shifted to family dramas.

Though there are many films done by the duo, some of their masterpieces include Nadodikattu, Pattanapravesham, Varavelpu, and Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam. Their last venture together was the 2015 film Ennum Eppozhum which had Manju Warrier reprising an important role along with Mohanlal.

Expectations for the new movie Hridayapoorvam, from the iconic duo, are huge. Fans of vintage Malayalam cinema look up to this project with great expectations.

Mohanlal on the work front

Mohanlal is currently busy with three upcoming projects. One of them is his directorial debut with the film titled Barroz. The film is currently in final post-production and is set to hit the screens in a couple of months.

Another highly awaited project is Lucifer 2: Empuraan said to be a sequel to the highly acclaimed film in 2019, Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Empuraan movie is marked to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made and is in the process of shooting.

Apart from these, Mohanlal will also be starring in L360, directed by Tharun Moorthy. For Mohanlal, this film provides an opportunity to share screen space with Shobhana again.

The iconic on-screen pair from the 1980s and 1990s is finally coming together again. The excitement for the film multiplied with Shobhana making her acting comeback after having been recently seen in Nag Ashwin's Prabhas starrer Kalki.

