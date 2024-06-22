Romance Tales: How one phone call changed Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife Supriya Menon's lives forever

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. He is known to captivate moviegoers with his versatile performances onscreen and dashing looks. The Aadujeevitham actor is one lucky man, not just in his professional but also in his personal life.

Prithviraj Sukumaran broke millions of hearts when he decided to exit the bachelor club and exchange wedding vows with his lady love Supriya Menon, a seasoned journalist. The adorable couple looks like a match made in heaven. But do you know how Prithviraj and Supriya fell head over heels for each other?

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon’s filmy love story

Supriya Menon was a first-class journalist with a popular channel. Her life changed 360 degrees when she was assigned to cover Malayali cinema by her editor. Although Menon is a Malayali, she was not familiar much with Mollywood except for some actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty.

It was then she asked one of her colleagues for help, who handed her the number of a young and new actor from Malayali cinema. And no points for guessing, the actor was Prithviraj.

As per BollywoodShaadis.com, Supriya once said, “A fellow handed me the number of a young actor and told me to contact him saying that he would probably be able to help me. That one phone call changed the course of my life. You see, my friend had given an introduction to my future husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran.”

With time, Prithviraj became more than just a helpful contact for Supriya, they became great friends. Moreover, she became his tour guide, helping him explore Mumbai city. In conversation with TOI, Prithviraj revealed how Supriya changed how he saw Mumbai, laying the foundation for the relationship between the two.

Advertisement

Eventually, the friendship and companionship made them realize the deep love they had for each other. Frequent trips to Mumbai are how the base of the relationship was set. And hence the city is special for the couple.“I'd love to live in Mumbai that gave me the love of my life,” Sukumaran once said.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon’s marriage

After dating each other for four years, Supriya and Prithviraj got married on April 25, 2011. They celebrated their wedding by hosting a reception party the next day.

Supriya was a successful journalist in Mumbai, so marrying Prithviraj meant shifting her base to Kerala, this step was easier said than done since her golden career was at stake. Despite this, she decided to marry Prithvi without a second thought because she valued his companionship more than anything else.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon’s little bundle of joy - Alankrita

Advertisement

After three years of blissful marriage, the power couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their daughter, Alankrita Menon Prithviraj, in 2014.

The little princess is undoubtedly the apple of their eyes, and the doting parents never shy away from showering her with lots of love. The Salaar actor was criticized in the past for his choice of name for his daughter, which also features his wife, Supriya’s surname.

On this, Sukumaran said, “I would like my child to have her mother's name…even before mine. So reiterating once again, MENON for me is JUST a name and has no significance whatsoever with respect to caste, religion, or beliefs.''

Let us know what you think of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon’s cute love story in the comments.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay turns 50: Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Venkat Prabhu and more celebs extend heartfelt wishes