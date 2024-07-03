THROWBACK: Mohanlal had REFUSED to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's Sivaji: The Boss for THIS reason

Mohanlal is one of the most respected and finest actors currently working in the industry. The actor, who has worked in more than 350 films, has always delighted his fans and cinema lovers with power-packed performances and films based on groundbreaking subjects.

But did you know that Mohanlal was offered the role of the antagonist in Thalaivar Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji: The Boss which was refused by the veteran actor? Have a look!

Mohanlal as an antagonist in Sivaji: The Boss

In a throwback Wednesday edition, the role of Adiseshan was offered firstly to Mohanlal as he and director Shankar Shanmugam discussed the complete script. However, things did not work for Mohanlal as Shankar required many dates from the actor which he couldn’t give due to other project commitments.

As per India Today, during an interactive session on the social media platform Rediff, Lalettan said, “Yes, Shankar met me and narrated the storyline. It was a negative character I found quite interesting, but they wanted many days from me spread over an entire year. It meant letting go of many of my Malayalam projects which I didn't want to.”

Mohanlal concluded by saying, “I want the good relationship I have in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to stay that way. It was a good villain's role though,”

More about Sivaji: The Boss

The political thriller features Rajinikanth as an honest NRI who has come to India to reshape the face of development in the country. But, due to some differences, he had to face many interruptions which led to the horrors of corruption in his life. What happens later is the concluding part of the story showing Sivaji’s fight against corruption.

The film features Thalaivar Rajinikanth, Shriya Saran, Suman, Nedumudi Vivek, Manivannan, Raghuvaran, Cochin Venkat, Bose Venkat, and many others in crucial roles.

The action entertainer, helmed by Shankar Shanmugam, was bankrolled by M.S Guhan, and M. Saravanan under the banner of AVM Productions. It was released theatrically on June 14, 2007.

Mohanlal's upcoming films

Mohanlal is currently gearing up for his high-octane action thriller titled Lucifer 2: Empuraan, helmed by director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The shooting schedule of the film is currently in full swing and the announcement about Lalettan’s first look is expected soon.

