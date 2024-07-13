Mohanlal wishes son Pranav 'lots of love' on his birthday; shares UNSEEN PIC

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the most adorable dads in the showbiz. The exceptional actor, known for his brilliant performances onscreen, is a true family man. He has always prioritized his family over everything. Today, as his son Pranav turns 34, he shared a picture of his firstborn and blessed him.

It is a special day for the legendary actor Mohanlal as his son Pranav Mohanlal is celebrating his birthday today. The popular actor and singer has turned a year older and wiser as he is celebrating his 34th birthday today, (July 12).

On a special occasion, his dad has the sweetest birthday wish for Pranav. Mohanlal took to his official Instagram account and shared an unseen picture of his firstborn.

Sharing the picture, the Malaikottai Vaaliban actor penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Happy birthday my dear Appu.. May this year be as special as you are!Lots of love, Acha.”

Check out Mohanlal’s post below:

The post revealed that the Neru actor fondly calls his son ‘Appu’. Such a sweet name right? Mohanlal's post on Pranav's birthday has received a lot of love from the fans and is going viral on social media.

In the picture, Pranav looks super cool in his comfortable yet stylish clothes. He is wearing a warm grey kind of sweater underneath a maroon jacket. Pranav opted for a grey cap and regular denim to complete his look. Judging by the background, the picture is perhaps from one of Pranav’s vacations abroad.

Who is Pranav Mohanlal?

For the unversed, Pranav Mohanlal worked as an assistant director for the super hit Kamal Haasan starrer film, Paapanasam. It was the Tamil remake of the Malayalam thriller Drishyam. He has also played the lead role in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, released in 2019.

Moreover, he debuted as a child artist with a minor role in Onnaman in 2002 followed by a leading role in Punarjani, for which he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist (2003).

Mohanlal on the work front

Mohanlal has several exciting projects in his pipeline. The first one is Baaroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, set to be released on September 12, 2024.

Speaking of Mohanlal’s upcoming movies, how can we forget about L2:Empuraan? This highly anticipated movie is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions. Apart from that the talented actor will be a part of three more highly awaited films, Vrushabha, Rambaan, and Ram.

