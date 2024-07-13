When Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages, said, ‘You have portrayed life...’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, had a wonderful time laughing and enjoying the candid chat. However, the actress grabbed attention when she jokingly blamed Karan Johar for being the reason behind bad marriages.

Throwback: Did Samantha blame Karan Johar for bad marriages?

In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared as a guest alongside Akshay Kumar on an episode of the controversial show Koffee With Karan. The Shaakuntalam actress made waves when she humorously blamed Karan Johar for contributing to unhappy marriages.

Although her remark was made in jest, it made headlines. Samantha quipped, “I have a bone to pick with you. You are on some level the reason for unhappy marriages.”

She went on to comment that Karan has long marketed the idea of marriage and wedding songs, portraying life as a bed of roses. “You have portrayed life as K3G when, in reality, it is KGF,” Samantha added.

Samantha’s recent video about a quote that influenced her

Recently, the stunning actress caught attention after she posted a video on her Instagram discussing a quote on destiny.

Samantha said, “I had to share because it was an enlightening morning and I heard this line by this person I really respect and she said ‘You will find your destiny in what bothers you’.This made so much sense. I have not found that explanation before.”

While Samantha did not explicitly mention specific struggles such as her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya or health battles, her reflection on destiny could indeed hint at personal challenges or changes in her life that have deeply affected her.

What is Samantha up to in her career?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, last seen in Kushi with superstar Vijay Deverakonda, has two exciting upcoming projects. The actress will star in a highly anticipated web series alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

The upcoming web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. In this version, Samantha and Varun Dhawan will play the roles of Honey and Bunny, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the original series. Apart from the leads, Citadel: Honey Bunny will also feature Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. Created by Raj & Dk, the Indian spy action thriller series is set to premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Additionally, Samantha will be seen in Bangaram, a film she announced on her 37th birthday this year. This project will also mark her debut as a producer.

