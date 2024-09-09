'Mollywood should be incriminated for not utilising Manju Warrier properly': Netizens REACT as Vettaiyan's new song with Rajinikanth releases

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel have released their first single and it is surely a dance banger. With Manju Warrier setting the screens on fire with her dance moves and vibrant appearance, netizens can’t keep themselves calm about it.

The song composed by Anirudh is titled as Manasilaayo featuring a mixture of Tamil and Malayalam lines in the song. With the festive aesthetics of the song taking center stage, the users on the internet are surely blown away by leading lady Manju Warrier.

As we can see, many users are astonished and amazed by the 45-year-old actress setting the floors on fire with her dance and killer looks. One user even went on to pen, “Mollywood should be incriminated for not utilising Manju Warrier properly.”

Another user wrote in Malayalam how despite having Superstar Rajinikanth beside her, Manju Warrier has managed to capture all the attention towards her. Another person hilariously pointed out that, “she came out of the syllabus” for this banger song by Anirudh Ravichander.

Check out the reactions by netizens to Manju Warrier in first single from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan:

The song has made use of AI and re-created the voice of the late legendary singer Malaysia Vasudevan. Along with him, the track also makes use of his son singer-actor Yugendran Vasudevan’s voice as well. Joining them is Anirudh himself with the female portions being miraculously handled by Deepthi Suresh.

The track is lyrically penned by Vishnu Edavan along with Super Subu. The movie Vettaiyan is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024, and will feature the superstar as an IPS officer. In an early report by Kaudmudy, it was notified that Manju Warrier would be playing the role of Rajinikanth’s wife in the film. Moreover, the actress has also added how the movie is a complete superstar flick as well.

Besides Rajinikanth and Manju, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan (Tamil debut), Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more in key roles.

Check out the song Manasilaayo from Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan:

