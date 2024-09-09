Vettaiyan first song Manasilaayo with lyrics: After Kaavaalaa, Rajinikanth promises another viral track with Manju Warrier and Anirudh Ravichander

Rajinikanth starrer movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel is all set to arrive in theaters on October 10, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled its first single called Manasilaayo which is a mixture of Tamil and Malayalam lines with festive aesthetics.

The song also features some killer moves by leading lady Manju Warrier and a special appearance by Anirudh Ravichander as well.

Check out the song Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan here: