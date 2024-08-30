Makers CONFIRM when Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's tentatively titled movie Dragon's shoot will commence

Jr NTR is all set to dazzle fans in the theaters with his much-awaited movie, Devara: Part 1 on September 27, 2024. As the actor also gears up to join hands next with director Prashanth Neel, the producer of their next project has confirmed that its shoot will begin in October or November. The film is tentatively titled Dragon.

In a media interaction, while promoting Mathu Vadalara 2, the producer confirmed when the shooting would commence while also adding that Jr NTR would join the crew in December 2024.

The movie tentatively known as NTRNEEL or Dragon marks the RRR star’s 31st flick and his first collaboration with the KGF director. The film was officially launched earlier in August with a pooja ceremony.

Moreover, the makers even announced that the film would be released in theaters two years later, marking the date as January 9th, 2026. Announcing the same, the makers said, “This time, the earth will tremble under his reign!”

Jr NTR is currently taking a break from filming work as he sustained an arm injury earlier this month. The actor has been spotted wearing a cast on multiple occasions, which has led him to step away from work for a short period.

Coming to his next release, Devara, the two-parter film directed by Koratala Siva, is finally set to mark its release soon. The action thriller flick likely features the actor in a dual role with the makers even teasing the same with a new poster. Calling it the “The Faces Of Fear,” the look surely was intriguing and exciting.

The movie starring Jr NTR also has Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut) playing lead roles. Aside from them, the film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Shruti Marathe, Ajay, and many more in key roles.

The makers of the film, whose music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, have already released two singles from the same. The first one is the thumping energetic track called Fear Song and the second one is a romantic track called Chuttumalle.

Furthermore, the makers even dropped a special teaser for Saif Ali Khan on his birthday, giving us a glimpse of his character, Bhaira.

